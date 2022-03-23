Tennis World No 1 Ash Barty Announces Retirement

Melbourne: Australia’s world number one Ash Barty on Wednesday announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25.

In an emotional video posted on social media, Barty said that “I wasn’t quite sure of how I was gonna do this . . . it’s hard to say … I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.”

“I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that. For me, that is my success,” she said.

Barty won three major singles titles on three different surfaces – the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon and, back in January, the Australian Open.

In total, she collected 15 titles in singles and 12 in doubles.

Barty’s current reign as No.1 is the fourth-longest streak in the history of the Hologic WTA Tour, behind Steffi Graf (186 weeks), Serena Williams (186) and Martina Navratilova (156).