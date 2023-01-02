Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Stage 1 Cancer, Begins Treatment

New Delhi: Tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and Stage 1 throat cancer.

She went for a cancer test after discovering a enlarged lymph node on her neck, two months ago in November while attending the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tests were conducted to analyze the lymph node, which was then found to be cancer. While undergoing the examinations for her throat, it was also discovered that an unrelated cancer had returned to her breast.

The nine-time Wimbledon champion is facing her second bout with breast cancer. Back in 2010, Navratilova was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent an operation along with radiation treatment to cure it.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” Navratilova told TENNIS.com in an interview. “It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all [I have] got.”

The 18-time Grand Slam winner will begin treatment this month. Both cancers have been discovered in the early stages and are treatable.