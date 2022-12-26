Tennis: Haryana’s Aryan Jolly Beats Janish Tamak, Enters 2nd Round

Zirakpur: Haryana’s Aryan Jolly defeated Chandigarh’s Janish Tamak in the boys’ U-18 first round of the All-India Tennis Association under-18 National Rankings championship at the Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Monday.

Aryan beat Janish with 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

In other matches, Amrat Chaudhary beat Acmejot Singh 6-4, 6-1 while Chaitanya Soni ousted Param Sidana 6-3, 7-5. Similarly, Sachit Thakur got the better of Romair Singh 6-2,6-1 and Shorya Jishtu drubbed Shaurya Veer Balhara 6-1,6-1 to surge ahead in the second round.