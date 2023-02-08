Ten Indians Stuck, One Missing In Quake-Hit Turkiye: MEA

New Delhi: One person is reportedly missing and ten Indian nationals are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkiye, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary Sanjay Verma said.

During an MEA briefing on the situation in Turkiye, MEA said, “We set up a control room in Turkey’s Adana. Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of affected areas but they are safe. One Indian National who was on a business visit is missing. We’re in touch with his family and the company in Bengaluru which employs him.”

Speaking about ‘Operation Dost’, MEA said, “This is the biggest natural disaster to hit Turkiye since 1939. We received an email from the Turkish side for assistance and within 12 hours of the meeting, first SAR flights left for Turkey from Delhi.”

Thereafter four such flights (sent to Turkiye) two of them were carrying NDRF teams and two were carrying medical teams. One aircraft carrying medical supplies and equipment was sent to Syria,” MEA added.