Ten CRPF Personnel Injured as Bus Overturns in Chhattishgarh’s Bastar

Chhattisgarh: At least 10 CRPF personnel were injured as the bus they were travelling in overturned in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Sunday. The incident took place near Raikot village on Geedam-Jagdalpur road under Geedam police station.

The Bastar police informed, that as many as 10 personnel sustained injuries and 5 were admitted to the hospital among which the condition of three personnel is critical.

According to the police, the bus was ferrying the police personnel and lost control after the driver took a turn to save a cattle that suddenly arrived in front of the vehicle. The Jawans were on poll duty for the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections after completing election duty for the first phase of the polls that were held on April 19. They were heading from Faraspal (Dantewada) to Gariband in the Mahasamund parliamentary constituency, which will go to the polls on April 26.

Tragically, today’s incident comes a mere day later when in a separate yet similar accident at least 21 police and Home Guard personnel were injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district while the personnel were returning home from poll duty.