Temporary Ponds Are Protectors Of Natural Water Bodies: BMC On Idol Immersion

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the safety of idol immersion and preventing water bodies from pollution, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) prepared three temporary ponds for the Ganesh Chaturthi season. The temporary ponds were ready before Ganesh Puja (31st August 2022).

As per the instruction of the Mayor and Commissioner of BMC, it was duly informed to the citizens with the support of social media and mass media also gave coverage for greater awareness. Team BMC guided people not to dip the idols in river bodies and other natural ponds.

It is observed that worshipers followed the guideline and made idol immersion in the temporary ponds at Kuakhai, Tankapani and Daya site temporary ponds. To date, about 1800 idols of different sizes have been immersed by community groups. Facilities like roads, daily cleaning of and lifting garbage periodically have been continuing. About 1000 idols in the temporary ponds at Kuakhai, 500 at Daya and 300 at Tankapani temporary ponds.

Garbage lifting is in process and 15 trips of garbage have been lifted to date. As the season is still continuing the city authority will wait for another seven days for the final disposal of garbage. At last, the water of the ponds will be treated and the process will be started for the Durga Puja season ponds.

However, some people are reluctant to use the temporary ponds and in such cases, the authority is continuing awareness. As an ethical practice, this should be a community-driven initiative to save nature. We expect our citizens will come forward to adopt the principle of idol immersion, said Mayor Smt. Sulochana Das.

Immersion of idols in water bodies like rivers, lakes, ponds, estuaries, open coastal beaches, wells etc., cause concerns in terms of water pollution, air pollution, noise pollution etc. It is therefore important that we celebrate the festival keeping in view the need for environmental protection and also prevention and control of pollution

Constituents Of Paints That Pollute Water Bodies

White -Inorganic pigments, Titanium dioxide, Zinc oxide, Antimony oxide, White lead, Lead sulfate, Coloured-Iron oxide, Red lead, Cadmium red, Lead Silico chromate, Lead chromates, Metallic- Zinc chromates, Cadmium yellow, Calcium plumbate, Chromium oxide, Extenders-Prussian blue, Ultramarine blue, Aluminium, Zinc, Lead, Paris white, Blanc fixe, Barytes whiting, China clay, Mica, Talc.