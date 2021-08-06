Temples In Jagatsinghpur Reopens Today

Jagatsinghpur: All temples in Jagatisinghpur, including Sarala and Gorakhnath shrines, reopened after months of being shut due to COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state.

The decision was taken after the state government assigned the responsibility of reopening the temples to the district collectors. Meanwhile, most of the temples in Odisha districts reopened from Wednesday.

Reportedly, the devotees will allow to darshan from 7.30 am till the evening Alati, said district collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed.

Moreover, it has been made mandatory for the devotees to enter the temples by wearing masks and maintaining social distance.