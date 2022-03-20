Temperature Rises In Odisha, IMD Predicts Light Rainfall For 10 Districts

Bhubaneswar: As dry weather prevailed over all districts in the state, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that rise in temperatures will prevail at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha.

According to the IMD bulletin, the temperatures were appreciably above normal at one or two places over interior Odisha, above normal at many places over interior Odisha, at a few places over South Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha.

Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over Coastal Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over Odisha. They were appreciably above normal at a few places over South Interior Odisha, above normal at one or two places over North Interior Odisha, below normal at a few places over South Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha, the IMD bulletin today afternoon stated.

The highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celcius was recorded at Titlagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 17 degrees was recorded at Phulbani on Sunday.

The IMD predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower at one or two places over Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak and Balasore over next two days.