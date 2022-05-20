Temperature Over Odisha Likely To Rise By 3-4°C In Next 3 Days

Bhubaneswar: The Maximum temperature (day temperature) very likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees at many places over Odisha during next 3 days.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature will cross 40 degrees at many places for the next three days and no large change is expected thereafter.

Bhubaneswar will witness a partly cloudy sky with Maximum and Minimum temperature to be around 38 degrees and and 26 degrees respectively. On the other hand, thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for these districts for the next 24 hours.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or Thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara , Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Gajapati during the next 24 hours. Dry weather will prevail over the rest districts, the IMD stated.