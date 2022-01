Temperature drops below 10.5 degree at various places

Bhubaneswar: Several places in the State witnessed a chilly morning on Tuesday. Reportedly, minimum temperature dropped below 10.5 degress celsius as per the Regional Office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

Daringbadi in Kandhamal district recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 9 degree Celsius.

Phulbani has recorded the minimum temperature of 10degC, Titlagarh 10.3degC, Baripada 10.5degC.