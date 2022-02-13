Temp To Rise By 3-4 Degree Celsius Across Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Sunday forecast that the cold wave will ease with an increase in minimum temperature across Odisha from Monday.

According to the IMD, the temperature across Odisha will rise by around 3 to 4 degrees Celsius from February 14 onwards.

The IMD further stated that rainfall is expected from Tuesday onwards north-western districts of Odisha.

Till Tuesday, the State will experience dry weather however, due to the impact of westerly winds, thunderstorms are likely to occur from February 16, it added.