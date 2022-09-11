Telugu actor Krishnam Raju passes away at 83

Hyderabad: Telugu veteran actor and politician Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, also known as Krishnam Raju, passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82. Popularly known as Rebel Star, Krishnam Raju had a glorified film and political career. The veteran actor was suffering from health complications and breathed his last in Hyderabad.

He was suffering from a known case of diabetes mellitus, coronary heart disease, post cardiac stenting with chronic heart rhythm disorder and heart dysfunction.

He underwent leg surgery and amputation for the peripheral vascular disease last year. He had chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease- COPD and chronic bronchitis on nebulised inhalers.