Telugu Actor Dolly D Cruz Aka Gayathri Passes Away In Car Accident

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu actor and social media influencer Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri has passed away in a tragic car accident in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli area.

According to reports, the incident took place while she was returning from Holi celebrations. Soon after, many fans and others expressed shock and condolences of the sudden demise of Gayathri.

Gayathri rose to fame with her Youtube Channel “Jalsa Rayudu.” Later on, she was starred in the web series “Madam Sir Madam Anthe.” She was also very active on Instagram and use to share photos and videos regularly. Take a look at some of Gayathri’s recent photos and videos: