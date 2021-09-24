Television Journalist Dies As ODRAF Boat Capsizes In Mahanadi

Cuttack: One of the popular Odia televison journalists has died while rescuing the elephant, which got stuck due to the strong water current in the river for the past 7 hours.

The deceased has been identified as Arindam Das, working as chief reporter at Odisha Television Limited.

According to reports, the incident took place when over a six-member Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team including two media persons entered into the river to rescue the tusker.

However, the strong flooded currents of Mahanadi overturned the rescuing the boat and the staff. Though the rescued people were taken to Cuttack’s SCB Medical, Arindam breathed his last there.

SCB Medical sources said that Arindam was brought dead as he was swept away by strong flooded currents and drowned. A pall of gloom descended all over the state after the death news surfaced.