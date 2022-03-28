Telengana’s Warangal To Host 2nd Leg Of Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The second leg of the festival Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav(RSM) 2022 will begin tomorrow in Warangal.

Governor of Telangana Smt. Tamilisai Soundararajan will inaugurate the two-day Mega cultural extravaganza Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsava (RSM) at Warangal on 29th March 2022.

The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism & DoNER G.Kishan Reddy will take part in the RSM activities on 30th March, 2022.

The National Cultural Festival of India, Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav 2022 started at Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh on 26th March , 2022 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Mahotsav will have an auspicious beginning with the performance by local artists and choreographed folk performances. It will also witness classical Music performance by Hyderabad Brothers (Carnatic Vocals) and musical performance by Padmshri awardee Shri Darsham Mogulaiah , Ms. Mangali, playback singer and others.

Similarly, the Mahotsav on March 30 will witness enthralling performances by famous music director and singer Shri Vande Matram Shrinivas and other popular playback singers. The day will also have classical dance performance by Padma Shri awardee Dr. K Padmaja Reddy.

Folk artists perform impromptu throughout the day either on the stage or among the public. The main cultural performance is staged between 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

Apart from Folk troupes eminent Padma & Sangeet Natak Akademi awarded classical artists covering all genres have been performing every year at the Mahotsav. Special care is taken to choose artists reflecting regional flavour of the State where the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav is organised.

Under Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav events will be organised at Warangal on 29th and 30th March, 2022 and in the third leg in Hyderabad for 3 days from 1st April to 3rd April, 2022 .

Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM), was conceptualized by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in 2015 and aims to celebrate the spirit of Tradition, Culture, Heritage and Diversity of our incredible country. Apart from the broader objective this Mahotsav aims to Preserve, Promote & Popularize the heritage of Indian Spirit & reconnect the new generation with our culture and to showcase to the country and the world our soft power of unity in diversity.