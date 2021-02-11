Telengana Techie, Manasa Varanasi Crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

Mumbai: A 23-year-old engineer from Telangana was crowned as the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020. While Manika Sheokand became Miss Grand India 2020, whereas Manya Singh went on to become Miss India 2020 Runner-up.

The official Instagram page of Miss India shared the winners’ photo and wrote, “Presenting together for the first time, our Top 3 Winners at VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 co-powered by Sephora & Roposo- Manasa Varanasi, VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020, Manika Sheokand, VLCC Femina Miss Grand India 2020 and Manya Singh, VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 Runner-up. We’re so honoured to have had the opportunity to see you blossom throughout your pageant journey. We wish you the best for all the adventures that lay ahead. Congratulations, @manasa5varanasi, @manika_sheokand, and @manyasingh993.”

Miss India 2020 was judged by Falguni Shane Peacock, Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh, and Pulkit Samrat. While Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event.