Telegram Will Now Allow 1K People In Group Video Calls

New Delhi: Telegram will now allow 1000 people on a single video call, while keeping the number of broadcasters steady at 30.

Reportedly, the update brings new features like users to share their screens with sound for all video calls including one-on-one calls. Moreover, Telegram has also improved the way users consume video content and send video messages.

Users can now select the speed at which they want to watch a video. Telegram has added support for 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, and 2x video playback speeds. Users on Android and iOS can tap on the three dots icon in fullscreen mode to change the video playback speed.

More new features added to the instant messaging app includes the ability to share timestamps, first introduced in 2019. Users can put timestamps on videos or YouTube links to let the recipient jump to the exact moment the users want them to view. Users can now press and hold on the timestamp to copy and share the link with others.