Telegram Trolls WhatsApp’s New Feature, Says “What Year Is It?”

New Delhi: Telegram, which emerged as one of the top alternatives to WhatsApp, seems to be having a lot of fun at WhatsApp’s new feature.

WhatsApp recently announced the migration of chats between iPhone and Android and posted it a few days ago on its official Twitter account, of which, Telegram took advantage of to poke fun at on the social network itself.

In a Twitter post, Telegram, which has seen a surge of downloads after WhatsApp’s privacy policy update, posted a meme in which you can read the sentence: “What year is it?”

Although Telegram is light years ahead of WhatsApp in terms of functionality; the instant messaging app owned by Facebook is still the most used in the world with more than two billion monthly active users; but little to little do we see how the trend is changing; and that more and more users are switching from WhatsApp to Telegram.

Recently, Telegram joined the prestigious club of apps that exceed one billion downloads on Google Play.

Telegram was launched in 2013 and since its inception, it has become WhatsApp’s biggest rival. However, while it is not a big competitor in terms of user count; the truth is that Telegram far exceeds WhatsApp in terms of functionality, security and privacy; as well as the frequency of updates.