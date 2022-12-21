Telangana Woman Marries Man Who Allegedly Kidnapped Her In Front Of Father

Hyderabad: The 18-yr-old girl, who was kidnapped in front of her father on Monday, has released a video and shocked everyone.

In the video, the girl, Shalini claimed of marrying the man who kidnapped her and also revealed that her abduction was a part of their elopement act as she was in love with him from four years.

While confessing her love in the video she said, “We’re in love for 4 years & even got married a year back. However, as we were minors it was not valid”

According to reports, the alleged kidnapping took place in Moodepalle village in Chandurthi mandal of the district at around 5.30 am when the woman, who is a college student, and her father were proceeding to a temple. Meanwhile, the alleged abductors forcibly took the woman in their car and sped away.