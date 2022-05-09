Telangana Road Accident: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of nine people who were killed in a road accident in Kamareddy district of Telangana.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of relatives of the dead. PM Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in a tweet, said, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. ₹ 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000: PM Modi.”

On Sunday evening, nine people were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a minivan at Hasanpally in the Kamareddy district of Telangana while 20 others sustained injuries.

The occupants of the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy when the accident took place at the Hassanpalli Gate in the Nizamsagar zone.