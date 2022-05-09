Telangana: Nine Killed, 20 Hurt As Minivan Crashes Into Truck In Kamareddy

Hyderabad: At least nine people were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a minivan carrying passengers crashed into a truck in Telangana’s Kamareddy district.

The deceased and injured are from Chillargi village in Pitlam Mandal. They were returning to their village after attending a 10th-day funeral ritual in a neighbouring village when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a truck.

According to reports, a Tata Ace carrying passengers collided with a truck at Nizam Sagar zone’s Hassanpalli gate, resulting in the deaths of nine people.

Meanwhile, 20 others were injured and admitted to different hospitals.