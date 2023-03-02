Telangana: Man Suffers Massive Heart Attack While Playing Badminton

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old man in Hyderabad passed away after collapsing while playing badminton at the Professor Jayashankar Indoor Stadium.

The man has been identified as Shyam Yadav, a resident of the Malkajgiri neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

Yadav is seen in the footage laying on the floor while multiple people check to see if he is breathing.

Although the precise cause of death is yet unknown, cardiac arrest is believed to be the most likely explanation for his untimely demise based on the pattern of prior episodes.

This is the seventh such incidence to occur in Telangana in the past two weeks.