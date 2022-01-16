Telangana Govt Extends Holidays For Schools, Colleges Till Jan 30

Hyderabad: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022.

“It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022,” tweeted the office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Earlier, the State government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.