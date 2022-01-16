Telangana Extends Holidays
National

Telangana Govt Extends Holidays For Schools, Colleges Till Jan 30

By Haraprasad Das
0 0

Hyderabad: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Telangana government on Sunday extended vacations for all educational institutions till January 30, 2022.

“It has been decided to extend the vacation of all educational institutions in Telangana till January 30, 2022,” tweeted the office of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

<>

</>

Earlier, the State government declared holidays for all educational institutions from January 8 to 16.

Haraprasad Das 12587 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × two =

Breaking