Telangana Govt Decides To Lift Lockdown Completely

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday decided to lift the COVID-19 lockdown completely.

While charing a meeting with the state cabinet this afternoon, Rao announced that the lockdown will be lifted from tomorrow i.e; from Sunday.

The state government has taken this decision based on the reports of the health department, officials said.

The Cabinet appealed to people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance, and using sanitisers and other self-regulatory methods till the time spread of the Coronavirus is curtailed once for all.

As of now, the lockdown is being implemented from 6 pm to 6 am in the state except in some parts.

The cabinet has not yet announced its decision on whether it would allow cinema theatres, recreation activities, film shootings, and ease other restricted activities.