Telangana CM KCR Skips R-Day Celebrations At Raj Bhavan In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The CM defied the High Court orders which directed the state to hold a parade and said that the celebrations cannot be skipped by a state government.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the national flag at the Republic Day function in Hyderabad followed by the national anthem.

The Telangana Governor also felicitated Golden Globes award-winning and Oscars-nominated ‘Naatu Naatu’ song’s composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose at the function.

Keeravani is also among the recipients of Padma awardees. He was honoured with Padma Shri — the fourth highest civilian honour in India — on Wednesday ahead of the 74th Republic Day.