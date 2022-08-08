Tejasswi Prakash Unveils Poster Of Her Marathi Movie ‘Man Kasturi Re’: Check Out Here

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 winner and actress Tejasswi Prakash a highly popular among all. The actress is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s fictional show Naagin 6.

Tejasswi recently unveiled the first look poster of her film on her Instagram account. In the poster, she is seen riding a scooty and opens her hands in excitement. Abhinav is seen balancing the scooty, who is seen sitting behind him. She captioned the post, “मन सांगे हे मला वेड लागे या जीवा सावरू नको रे तू मला नव्या स्पंदनांची नवी लव्हस्टोरी मन कस्तुरी रे, ४ नोव्हेंबर पासून तुमच्या जवळच्या चित्रपट गृहात ! #ManKasturiRe #ManKasturiRe4Nov”

On the work front, Tejasswi has one more Marathi film in the works, which is slated to hit theatres shortly. The film, named School College Ani Life, is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and financed by Rohit Shetty. She will be seen in the film alongside Karan Kishore Parab. Interestingly, she will portray a student in this film too.