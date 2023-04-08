Tejasswi Prakash Looks Stunning In Black-White Outfit; See Pics

Tejasswi Prakash is a stunner in all seasons. The Naagin 6 actor treated her fans to a new set of pictures in a black-white outfit by Alpana Neeraj; check out.

Tejasswi Prakash made a fashion statement in a black-white outfit by Alpana Neeraj.

Tejasswi was seen in a white bodycon dress with a black bow arm shrug attached to her dress. Tejasswi styled her hair in a ponytail.

Tejasswi wore dangling earrings with her outfit. The Naagin actor opted for a bold makeup look. The Bigg Boss 15 winner surely impressed her fans with her new photoshoot.

On the work front, Tejasswi is currently shooting her ongoing serial Naagin 6. Tejasswi also has her Marathi film debut in the pipeline.