Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra or Pratik Sehajpal – Who will take Bigg Boss 15 trophy home?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 15 has reached its end. Those who have survived till the end are Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai.

As per the latest social media buzz, Nishant Bhat and Rashami Desai are said to be out of the race to win the trophy.

While Rashami got eliminated, Nishant is said to have picked up the briefcase. In a recent poll that we conducted, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the top contenders to win the trophy.

Tonight’s finale episode will see ex-winners including Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Urvashi Dholakia and Rubina Dilaik make a dashing entry on the stage. But it is not just their appearance that holds significance. The ex-winners will be seen making a deal with the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 15. They will offer the finalists an amount of Rs 10 lakhs as a buyout. The finalists will have to choose between the offered amount and the trophy.

We will also see Shehnaaz Gill paying a tribute to late Sidharth Shukla. In the latest promo, we see Shehnaaz Gill crying as she graces the stage. Even Salman Khan gets tears in his eyes as he hugs Shehnaaz Gill.