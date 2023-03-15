Tejashwi Yadav Moves Delhi High Court Seeking Stay On CBI Summon

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav moved Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a stay on three summons issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with land-for-jobs scam, news agency ANI reported.

The petition filed by Yadav mentions that notice under Section 160 of CrPC can be issued to a person who lives within the jurisdiction of that police station or the adjoining police station. Therefore, the CBI notices has been gross violation of Section 160 of CrPC.

The plea further stated that the petitioner is a permanent resident of Patna.

The Deputy Chief Minister through his petition also urged that directions be issued to the central agency that whenever he is interrogated in the case, he be allowed the presence of advocates at a visible distance and not audible, as per law laid down by the Supreme Court.