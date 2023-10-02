Tejas: Teaser Of Kangana Ranaut’s Aerial Actioner Out

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut captivated everyone with her fiery avatar in ‘Tejas’. Made under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP Movies, the upcoming ‘Tejas’ starring Kangana Ranaut has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. Having piqued the excitement by unveiling the release date, the makers have now released a fiery teaser of the film. The much-awaited teaser of the film has been revealed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti introducing the audience to the true spirit of Bharat Air Force ready to rule the battlefield.

On the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the teaser of ‘Tejas’ is finally out. Bringing the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the teaser is well-studded with goosebumps-worthy BGM and truly inspiring and pride-worthy visuals. The teaser truly evokes pride in the nation and guarantees an action-packed adventure.

Moreover, the teaser pushed the adrenaline rush with the dialogue “Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin”. At the same time, it raised the excitement for the trailer which is all set to release on 8th October 2023.

The film has been in the works for nearly three years, and while it was initially scheduled for a December 2020 release, it will now hit the theaters in October of this year.

‘Tejas’ revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular Role. Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 27, 2023.