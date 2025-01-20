Indian hurdler Tejas Shirse set a new national record in the men’s 60m hurdles athletics event at the CMCM Luxembourg Indoor Meeting 2025 on Sunday.

Tejas Shirse finished third in his heats at the Coque Sports Center with a time of 7.65 seconds to qualify for the final and broke the previous national record of 7.70 seconds, which was set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.

In the final, the 22-year-old hurdler matched his timing from the heats and finished joint-fifth overall. The Indian athlete also narrowly missed the qualifying standard (7.57) for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 by 0.08 seconds.

The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 will be held from March 21 to 23 in Nanjing, People’s Republic of China. Breaching the entry standard in the event would have qualified Shirse directly for the China meet.

Poland’s Jakub Szymanski won the event in Luxembourg with a time of 7.41 seconds. He was joined on the podium by Belgium’s Elie Bacari (7.55 seconds) and Poland’s Damian Czykier (7.60 seconds).

The CMCM Indoor Meeting is a World Athletics Indoor Tour silver-level meet.

Shirse’s previous personal best in the men’s 60m hurdles event was 7.75 seconds, clocked at an athletics meet in Tehran, the Islamic Republic of Iran, in February last year.

Last year, Shirse had also set a new national record in the men’s 110m hurdles at a World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Jyvaskyla, Finland. He clocked 13.41 seconds to win the final and surpassed the previous national mark of 13.48 seconds, which was also set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.