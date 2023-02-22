Sand Mafia Attack
State

Tehsildar Injured In Sand Mafia Attack In Kendrapara

By Pragativadi News Service
9

Kendrapara: A tehsildar has sustained injuries after being attacked by the sand mafias during a raid at Gualsingh ghat in Kendrapara district.

The officer has been identified as Derabis Tehsildar Akshay Kumar Parida.

Acting on a tip-off, Derabis tehsildar along with the Revenue Inspector of the area conducted a raid during the illegal lifting of sand and intercepted a sand-laden truck. When stopped, the driver threatened the officer with dire consequences and called three others.

The miscreants then attacked the tehsildar and injured him in the process.

Following the incident, Parida has filed an FIR at Kendrapara Sadar police station in this regard.

While a case into the incident has been registered and further investigation is underway, said sources.

Pragativadi News Service 17699 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking