Tehsildar Attacked By Sand Mafia In Jajpur

Jajpur: Sand smugglers on Wednesday night tried to mow down tehsildar of Dasrathpur near Pallasahi under Kaspa panchayat in the district.

Acting on reliable inputs on illegal sand mining activities in the area, Dasrathpur Tehsildar Biswajit Sethi reached the spot found that sand was being loaded in a tractor.

When asked to stop, the miscreants tried to crush him down under his vehicle but Sethi saved himself by jumping into a nearby pit.

The driver then somehow sped away.

Following this, a case has been registered and a probe is underway, said sources.