Teenage Boy Killed In Lightning Strike In Kendrapara’s Pattamundai

Pattamundai: A teenage boy was killed in a lightning strike in Boulanga village of Doshia Panchayat under Pattamundai police station limits in Kendrapara district.

The 17-year-old boy was working on the farm in the backyard of his house this afternoon when heavy rain followed by lightning lashed the area. In the meanwhile, a thunderbolt struck the teenager leaving him critical.

Though locals rushed him to Pattamundai Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment, he was pronounced dead by the doctors. Later, Pattamundai Police reached the hospital and seized the body for post-mortem.

Rajnagar MLA Dhruba Charan Sahu, Block Chairman Pradyumna Samantaray, Block BJD President Kishore Sahu, Dosia Cooperative Society President Sudam Rout, former Member Kailash Malik, Sarpanch Representative Gaurang Swain met the family of the deceased boy and expressed deep grief.

MLA Dhruba Sahu also assured the bereaved family to provide all possible assistance from the government.