Teen Tracks Elon Musk’s Private Jet, Then Rejects US$5000 Offer & Now Blocked By The Billionaire

California: The teenager who openly rejected Elon Musk’s US$5000 (NZ$7600) offer to shut down a flight-tracking Twitter account has now been blocked by the billionaire on social media.

Jack Sweeney, 19, used publicly available information and bots to automatically tweet every time the Tesla founder’s private jet took to the air. Musk subsequently expressed fears for his safety and offered Sweeney US$5000 to stop tracking him.

“Any chance to up that to $50k?,” Sweeney messaged Musk in reply. “It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car, maybe even a Model 3.”

Sweeney, a freshman at the University of Central Florida, launched “Elon Musk’s Jet” in June 2020, and now also wants to make money by tracking other prominent billionaires including Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

“Companies in flight tracking have millions in revenue per year,” Sweeney said. “Just a small cut of what they make would be good revenue for me.”

However, launching a business providing real-time location data of private aircrafts presents both privacy and legal concerns. Colby Howard, the president of Paragon Intel — which provides corporate aviation intelligence through its product JetTrack — warns that earning a profit from providing this kind of information may have ramifications much like it did for App Annie, an alternative data provider that got hit with charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021.

“The cowboy days of scraping data and selling it for hundreds of thousands of dollars are long gone,” Howard said. “You can’t just milk it out for as much as you can because there could be legal issues as well.”

Sweeney says Musk first reached out to him in November last year, requesting the account be shut down because the Tesla CEO viewed it as a security risk. But he refused and turned down a monetary offer to put an end to the service.

“The amount of time and dedication I have put into it is cool — like, 5K isn’t enough to drop it,” Sweeney said, adding that he started the project in high school.