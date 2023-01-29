Teen Impaled By Spear While Playing In Bolangir

Bolangir: A 16-year-old boy was critically injured after a small-sized spear got pierced into his stomach at Ailbhata village under Belpada police limits in Bolangir district on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Raju Senapati.

According to reports, the incident took place while playing.

Reportedly, the spear is still stuck inside the Rajus’ stomach area. Following the incident, he was initially rushed to Belpada hospital. Later, he was shifted to Bhima Bhoi hospital as the spear could not be removed by the doctors.

Raju’s condition is said to be critical till the last report came in.