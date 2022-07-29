Tecno Spark 9T Launched At Rs 9,299 In India: Check Specifications And Availability

New Delhi: Smartphone brand Tecno launched Tecno Spark 9T in India at Rs 9,299. It comes with a 50MP triple camera set-up, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a massive 5000 mAh battery with an 18W flash charger and more. Tecno Spark 9T will be available in two colours, namely Turquoise Cyan and Atlantic Blue.

Tecno Spark 9T Price In India

Tecno Spark 9T is launched in India with a price point of Rs 9,299 for the 4GB RAM 64GB storage. According to the company, the handset is launched with an introductory price and it might change in the future. Buyers can grab the Tecno Spark 9T in Atlantic Blue and Turquoise Cyan colour options via Amazon India from August 6.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

The Spark 9T sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The front camera is housed inside a teardrop notch on the front. The device draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There’s a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture lens and Phase-Detection Autofocus (PDAF). There is a 2-megapixel sensor alongside an AI sensor. At the front, sits an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone also features pro-level shooting modes like 1080p Time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. The device runs on Android 11 OS with HiOS 7.6 UI out of the box.

The Spark 9T packs a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 18W fast charging. Additional features include a side-facing fingerprint scanner, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 and GPS. The phone measures 164.5×76.05×8.85mm.