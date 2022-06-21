Tecno Spark 9T Introduced With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Details Here 

New Delhi: Tecno Spark 9T has been launched in Nigeria as the latest smartphone in the Spark series from the brand. The new handset has a 90Hz refresh rate display, a dual rear camera unit with a 13-megapixel sensor and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9T worth, availability

Details concerning the Tecno Spark 9T should not listed on the corporate’s official web site on the time of writing. As per a report by DroidAfrica, the value of Tecno Spark 9T has been set at NGN 78,300 (roughly Rs. 14,590) in Nigeria for the bottom 4GB RAM +64GB storage mannequin. The top-end 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant reportedly prices NGN 88,000 (roughly Rs. 16,300). It is claimed to come back in Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, Iris Purple, and Turquoise Cyan color choices.

Specification

The Spark 9T is built on a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS screen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz frame rate. The front camera is made in a long-standing manner – in a teardrop-shaped cutout. Interestingly, its resolution is twice the resolution of both sensors of the main camera: 32 megapixels versus a combo of 13 and 2 megapixels.

Tecno Spark 9T received a 5000 mAh battery with support for 10 W charging and a proprietary HiOS 8.6 shell based on Android 12.