Tecno Spark 9 Pro Unveiled With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera: Price & Specification

New Delhi: The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has been launched in Africa. The latest launched smartphone features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera and a waterdrop-style notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset that powers the new Tecno smartphone. The Tecno Spark 9 Pro is a successor of the Tecno Spark 8 Pro which was launched last year.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro Price, Availability

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro’s price has yet to be revealed by the firm. Burano Blue, Holy White, Hacker Storm, and Quantum Black will be the first colour selections available in Africa. Tecno hasn’t said when this phone would be released in India or other parts of the world. In December of last year, the Tecno Spark 8 Pro was out in India for Rs. 10,599 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model.

Specifications

HiOS 8.6 is the operating system for the new smartphone, which is based on Android 12. It has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM powers the smartphone.

The smartphone includes a triple back camera system, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.6 lens at its centre. A 2-megapixel in-depth sensor and an AI lens are also in the camera unit. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

A number of camera modes are preinstalled on the camera, including super night mode 3.0 and face beauty (5.0) mode, among others. It also has 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. The thickness of the handset is 8.42mm.