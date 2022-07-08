Tecno Spark 8P With Mediatek Helio G85 Soc Launched In India: More Details Here

New Delhi: Tecno Spark 8P has been launched in India. It is the latest addition to the Spark 8, which includes devices like the Spark 8, Spark 8T, and Spark 8 Pro. The 8P was announced in the Philippines in November 2021. However, it is only now that the device has arrived in India. This smartphone is an addition to the company’s smartphone series that already includes Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro.

Tecno Spark 8P pricing, sale offers

Tecno Spark 8P is launched in one sole storage variant that offers 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. As for colours, it will be available in Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Turquoise Cyan colour variants.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications

Tecno Spark 8P features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ waterdrop display that offers a 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM that can be expanded up to 7GB with a Memory Fusion feature and 64 GB internal storage.

The company claims that the smartphone delivers up to 43 percent improvement in the average time of launching various apps.

In the camera department, the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. It also comes with features like 2K time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh. For selfies and video calls, Tecno Spark 8P comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The handset also comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. It also packs speakers with DTS surround sound.