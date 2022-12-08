Tecno Pova 4 Launched In India With 6,000mah Battery: Check Price And Specifications

New Delhi: Tecno launched its budget-friendly Tecno Pova 4 in India. The highlights of the smartphone include a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz refresh rate display and a 50MP dual rear camera setup. Let’s have a closer look at the Tecno Pova 4 price in India, specifications, and features.

Tecno Pova 4: Price in India

The Tecno Pova 4 comes at a price of ₹11,999. It will be available for purchase from December 13 via Amazon. This smartphone will be available in Magma Orange, Cryolite Blue, and Uranolith Grey colours.

Tecno Pova 4 specifications

Tecno Pova 4 features a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD display that offers 1640 × 720 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor and offers 8GB LPDDR4X RAM including 5GB virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You will also get a dedicated microSD card slot that supports up to 2TB microSD cards. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based HiOS 12.

For photography, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video calls, it comes with an 8MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, the smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging and supports 10W reverse charging. The smartphone also come with features like graphite cooling, Panther Game Engine 2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers.