Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Teased: Here’s What To Expect

New Delhi: Tecno Pova 4 Set To Launch In India Soon: MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6000 mAh battery confirmed. Tecno is all set to launch in India soon. The Tecno Pova 4 launch in India has officially been teased by the company and will follow Tecno’s flagship Phantom X2 series global reveal that is set for December 7, 2022.

Tecno Pova 4 Price, Launch

The TECNO POVA 4 has been priced globally at $216, which roughly translates to Rs 17,999, for the single variant with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of inbuilt UFS2.2 storage. However, given the fierce competition in the market and TECNO’s previous track record, the phone could be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

There is no word on TECNO POVA 4 India launch date yet. But, since the company has started teasing the phone, the handset could launch later this month.

Tecno Pova 4 Specifications

The TECNO POVA 4 comes with a 6.82-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the newly released MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and is offered in a single variant with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 internal storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card.

The POVA 4 features a dual camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a second sensor for assistance, as well as an LED flash. An 8-megapixel camera sensor with a dedicated LED flash handles selfies on the phone. The POVA 4 draws power from a large 6,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging. Other features of the smartphone include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, dual-band WiFi, FM radio, and Android 12 with HiOS 8.6.