Tecno Pova 3 India Launch Date Set For June 20: Price, Expected Specifications  

New Delhi: Tecno Pova 3 is all set to launch on June 20 in India, the company announced on Friday. Tecno has shared a teaser on social media to offer more details about the launch of the new Pova series phone. It is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The landing page of the Tecno Pova 3 is now live on Amazon India and interested users can use the “Notify Me” option on the website to get updates regarding the launch and availability of the device.

Tecno Pova 3 Expected Price In India

In terms of pricing, the Tecno Pova 3 has been launched in three colors – Electric Blue, Tech Silver and Eco Black. In the Philippines, the base variant with 4GB RAM is priced at PHP 8,999 (approx. Rs. 13,300) and the high-end 6GB RAM model is priced at PHP 9,399 (approx. Rs. 14,000). We need to wait for the launch to know its price in the country.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications

As per the Amazon listing, Tecno Pova 3 features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel sensor. As mentioned, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, coupled with Mali-G52 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. The memory can be expanded up to 11GB by utilising unused storage in the device. Further, it carries 128GB of onboard storage and includes a Z-axis linear motor for gaming. The 7,000mAh battery of the phone is said to deliver up to 53 days of standby time. The phone sports dual stereo speakers as well.