Tecno Pop 5X Launched With Android 10 Go Edition And 4,000mAh Battery 

New Delhi: Tecno has recently added the latest model to its pop series phone, named Tecno Pop 5 Pro. The device was launched earlier this month in India with a massive 6,000mAh battery at an affordable price of Rs 8,499(~$113). Now, the company seems to have quietly launched the Tecno Pop 5X in Mexico.

Tecno Pop 5X worth, availability

Tecno Pop 5X worth has not but been revealed on the corporate’s Mexico website. The itemizing reveals the smartphone in two color choices: Cosmic Shine and Crystal Blue. The firm is but to disclose particulars about Tecno Pop 5X’s availability in India and different markets, together with its worth.

Tecno Pop 5X: Specifications

Tecno Pop 5X sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display features a waterdrop-style notch to accommodate the 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by an unspecified 1.4GHz quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 10 (Go edition) operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which can be charged using the smartphone’s Micro-USB port. The company claims that the device comes with AI-based power management, which helps improve the battery performance by up to 10 percent.

Tecno Pop 5X sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary sensor paired with two other QVGA resolution sensors. The company has not revealed the lenses being used for the secondary and tertiary sensors. At the front, the device features a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies and making video calls.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM, and a Micro-USB port.