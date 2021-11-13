Tecno Pop 5C Entry-Level Smartphone With 2,400mAh Battery Goes Official 

New Delhi: Tecno Pop 5C has been unveiled its entry-level phone that runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and has a traditional design with thick bezels on the front. It is accompanied by flash. The Tecno Pop 5C packs a 2,400mAh battery and offers 16GB of internal storage. The new smartphone sits with the Tecno Pop 5P which was launched in August this year.

In terms of price, the cost and availability of the new Tecno Pop 5C has not been revealed. The phone is official on its global website. It has been launched in two color options, Lake Blue and Dark Blue.

Tecno Pop 5C Specification

Talking about the specification, the Tecno Pop 5C runs on Android 10 (Go edition) and has a 5-inch (480×584 pixels) FWVGA display. It is supported by an unknown processor connected with 1GB RAM. Internal storage is listed at 16GB with the option to expand further using the microSD slot.

Coming to the cameras, the Tecno Pop 5C has a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel selfie camera. The Tecno Pop 5C camera features include AI Face Beauty, HDR, Smile Shit, AI Sticker and Bokeh mode. It packs a 2,400mAh battery and it also supports facial recognition. The phone measures 145.20×74.05×9.85mm and weighs 150 grams. Sensors on board include G-sensors and proximity sensors. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, GPS, GSM, Nano-SIM, Micro-USB port, GPRS, FM and more.

The Tecno Pop 5C will bundle retail box chargers, shields, charging cables and headsets. The full specifications of the phone are not yet listed.