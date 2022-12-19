Tecno Phantom X2 India Sale To Take Place On Jan 9: Details Here

New Delhi: Tecno Phantom X2 is all set to go on sale on January 9. It’s a 5G phone powered by MediaTek Dimesity 9000 processor. The phone goes on sale via Amazon. The pre-booking of this Tecno smartphone will commence on January 02, 2023, via Amazon.

TECNO Phantom X2: Price

While the maker is yet to announce the pricing details for India, the product’s cost in the UAE is equivalent to around ₹59,350 crore.

TECNO Phantom X2: Features And Specifications

According to TECNO, the smartphone comes equipped with Dimensity 9000, which, it says, is the world’s first 4nm Flagship Processor. The phone’s Octa-core CPU is a ‘multi-tasker,’ and promises lower power consumption and longer battery life at standby mode. The Deca-core GPU, on the other hand, provides high-quality entertainment with next-gen graphic processing speed.

The device has a 6.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED double-curved display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Its ‘Ultra Clear Night Camera’ is a 64 MP OIS RGBW (G+P) sensor.