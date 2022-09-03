Tecno Megabook T1 With 15.6-Inch Display, Up to 17.5 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details

New Delhi: The Tecno Megabook T1 has been launched with a 15.6-inch display and 10th Gen Intel Core i5/Core i7 processor options. The company claims that the Megabook T1 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. It also features a 2-megapixel webcam.

Tecno Megabook T1 price

The laptop was introduced in Champagne Gold, Monet Violet, Rome Mint and Space Gray colours. However, the company has not yet announced the price of the laptop. It will be available for purchase in the third quarter of the year.

Tecno Megabook T1 specifications

The Tecno Megabook T1 runs on Windows 11 and has a 15.6-inch display with TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort certification, adaptive DC dimming and 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour space. The display is said to produce a peak brightness of 350 nits. It can be equipped with either a 10th generation Intel Core i5 or Core i7 processor.

The new Tecno laptop comes with 12GB and 16GB RAM options. It also gets 512GB SSD and 1TB SSD options for storage. The Tecno Megabook T1 has a hinge that can be rotated 180 degrees. It features a dual speaker setup with DTS Immersive Sound and two microphones with AI ambient noise cancellation technology. For video calls, it gets a 2-megapixel webcam. The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner built into the power button for security.

For connectivity, the Tecno Megabook T1 has Wi-Fi 6, a TF card reader, two USB Type-A 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI connector and a USB Type-A 3.1 port. It packs a 70Wh battery and comes with a 65W charging adapter. The company claims that the Megabook T1 can offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. It’s 14.8mm thick and weighs around 1.48kg, according to the company.