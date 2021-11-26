Tecno Launches POP 5 LTE With Octa-Core Unisoc SC9863: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Tecno has launched its latest smartphone named Tecno POP 5 LTE in limited markets. The latest handset packs dual rear cameras, which are headlined by an 8-megapixel main sensor. The smartphone also has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor. The handset offers two different colors and features a 6.52-inch display. Read on to know more:

Tecno POP 5 LTE Price, Availability

Tecno’s official website does not reveal the pricing and availability details of the Tecno POP 5 LTE. The phone is currently listed for PHP 4,599 (approximately Rs 6,800) on the Philippines-based e-commerce website Shopee and PKR 15,000 (approximately Rs 6,300) on the Pakistan-based e-commerce website PakMobiZone. As mentioned, it is offered in a single 3GB + 32GB storage configuration. The handset comes in Deepsea Luster and Ice Blue color options.

Tecno POP 5 LTE Specifications

Talking about the specification, the latest handset comes with Dual-SIM Tecno POP 5 LTE runs on Android 10 (Go Edition). It has a 6.52-inch HD + IPS LCD (720×1,560 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, Tecno POP 5 LTE sports dual rear cameras that include an 8-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and videos, the phone also packs a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

In addition, the smartphone comes with Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPRS, 4G LTE, and more. The Tecno POP 5 LTE sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports facial recognition. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Additionally, the Tecno smartphone also packs a 5,000mAh battery.