Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G with Dimensity 810 SoC Launched In India

New Delhi: Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India called the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G. The new smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display, the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 64-megapixel AI triple rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G price in India

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G carries a price tag of Rs 21,999. It comes in Eco Black and Cedar Green colours and can be purchased from Amazon starting August 12th.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G specifications and features

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G comes with a 6.8-inch LCD screen and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout with slim bezels measuring 0.98mm. It offers an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and the rear panel houses traditional circular camera rings.

In the photography department, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G is equipped with triple rear cameras. The setup comprises a 64MP primary sensor with OIS support paired with 2MP depth and 2MP AI lenses. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G houses a MediaTek Dimensity 810. It packs 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage expandable via a microSD card slot. There is also 5GB of virtual RAM support. The smartphone draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. Software-wise, the Camon 19 Pro 5G runs on Android 12 with XOS skinned on the top.