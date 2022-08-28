TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G is all set for launch amid a plush fashion fiesta ‘Stylish Affair’

New Delhi: TECNO Mobile, the global premium smartphone brand, in collaboration with Cosmopolitan India, the world’s largest-read fashion and lifestyle magazine, will launch the much-awaited CAMON 19 Pro 5G smartphone tonight. This one-of-a-kind launch for a mobile handset will be inaugurated at a plush fashion event, titled ‘A Stylish Affair’ that will include a fashion showcase and a Style Hunt helmed by a distinguished jury panel. Delhi’s most stylish faces, including fashion influencers, designers, and industry experts will attend the launch event at Shangri-La.

The August Digital Cover of Cosmopolitan India was shot on CAMON 19—highlighting its key features. CAMON 19 Pro5G is an archetype of a fine balance between technology and style, and the event fittingly draws a parallel with it.

The latest launch is a part of the lauded CAMON series. The CAMON 19 Pro 5G is an advanced version of the recently-released CAMON 19. While the previous version flaunts the industry-first 64MP camera with an RGBW sensor, the Pro5G version boasts RGBW+ (G+P), along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Hybrid Image Stabilization (HIS) that enables sharp and steady photographs even in dark and shaky conditions. Similarly, whereas the CAMON 19 exhibits 60 per cent more light intake capabilities, the Pro5G version boasts 200 per cent light intake, which is set to revolutionise the low-lighting imaging experience. Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and style icons, the CAMON 19 Pro5G features incredible 5G connectivity. This 5G smartphone redefines the mainstream experience, and the intent is to address the primary needs of instant results and swift connectivity for Millennials and Gen-Z. These superlative features, encased in a stylish 0.98mm slimmest bezel, with a premium dual-ring camera design, are a winner of the ‘iF’ design award 2022. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 21999 in two striking colours—Eco Black and Cedar Green.

Sharing some industry insights around the latest product launch, Arijeet Talapatra, TECNO India CEO, has said, “The Mid-to-High end (>15K) segment has witnessed maximum growth YoY (H1’22 Vs H1’21)and therefore, this segment is one of the major focus areas for TECNO CAMON series. Furthermore, the features considered to purchase a phone have drastically evolved over the years, and today the focus is more on the camera and the overall look and persona of the smartphone. That’s mainly because social sharing and content creation is a way of life for many and smartphone cameras have to keep up. With that as the backdrop, we have an aggressive portfolio under the CAMON series, addressing these new-age consumer needs. With each CAMON product, we are further advancing our technology specifications while maintaining a balance of aesthetics and style.”

Adding insights to the campaign, Nandini Bhalla, Editor, Cosmopolitan India, said, “We are delighted to launch the CAMON 19 Pro5G at this special fashion event. What makes this evening, the stylish Affair’, truly distinguished is the celebration of both technology and style, shining the spotlight on the smartphone’s futuristic character. Through this unique collaboration, we are not only launching the Pro 5G, but also introducing a very special ‘Style Hunt’, a one-of-a-kind platform where Cosmo India readers will geta chance to showcase their unique talents and style. The pan-India campaign welcomes participants from all over the country and will award cash prizes to a few lucky winners. Keep a lookout out for related announcements on TECNO’s and Cosmopolitan India’s social media handles.”

The CAMON 19 series was launched in early July this year and featuresthree products—Camon 19 Neo, CAMON 19, and CAMON 19 Pro 5G. The premium smartphone brand views this launch as an initiation of this year’s company focus on the mid-to-high segment and to leap the extra mile for technology democratisation and make new-age technology accessible to people at disruptive price points.

Key USPs of TECNO CAMON 19 PRO 5G:

64MP OIS Camera with Industry 1st RGBW+(G+P) Lens for Ultra Clarity

Experience revolutionary imaging with Camon 19 Pro 5G with its 64MP Triple Camera with RGBW+(G+P) sensor which features low light photography options and attractive filters like changing the sky, CyberPunk, and Dreamy. Redefine your video shoot expertise with Super Hybrid Image Stabilization, Video HDR, Video Bokeh and Film Mode.

Dimensity 810 Powerful 5G Processor supports 12 5G bands

Next generation Dimensity 810 5G Processor for Exceptional Performance that raises the performance bar and allows access to SA and NSA call services whenever necessary. It’s also packed with MediaTekHyperEngine 2.0 with Mali-G57 GPU for intense gaming.

120Hz Refresh Rate with 6.8” FHD+ for binge watching and a smoother experience

The Beauty Beast provides a 120Hz higher refresh rate for an ultra-smooth experience and Its 0.98mm extremely narrow bezel with 94.26% higher screen-to-body ratio guarantees expert-level Visual Feast on a 6.8″FHD+ display. The WideVine L1 certification allows you to watch OTT content with up to 1080P resolution. 240Hz Touch sampling rate responds very quickly for better touch inputs and gaming

13GB Large RAM with Memory Fusion and 128GB UFS 2.2 Internal Storage to Level up Speed

13GB RAM with 128GB UFS2.2 Internal Storage for seamless data speed and up to 512GB dedicated expandable storage slot so you don’t have to worry about storage ever.

33W Flash Charger with 5000mAh High Capacity Battery for Quick Charge and Long Backup

Flaunt your phone for days with the 33W Flash Charger that charges 50% in just 36 minutes. While the powerful 5000mAh battery provides you with 27 days of standby time and 135 hours of music playback time.

Trendy and stylish design with attractive colours

The TECNO CAMON 19 PRO 5G will be available in two colours, namely Eco Black sporting a Starry Design and Cedar Green with a leather Finish at the back giving it a premium touch and feel.

About TECNO: TECNO Mobile is a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop at Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed products that inspire consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations which are demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stop pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans smartphones, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 60 emerging markets across the world. For more information, please visithttps://www.tecno-mobile.in/home/#/